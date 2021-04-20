Red Square Red Square, Moskva, Russia, 109012

Red Square We landed in Moscow at night at 9pm on a cold winters night. After checking into hotel, we asked the hotel staff where Red Square was in reference to the hotel. She told us it was less than a 5 minute walk and the hotel staff said she got off in 15 minutes and walked by there on her way home and would be happy to show us. Despite being tired and jet lagged, we couldn't resist. When we first laid eyes on it, it was a breathtaking moment seeing it all lit up. After growing up with the Cold War, it made me tingle to think I was standing in Red Square. One of most memorable travel moments.