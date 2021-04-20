Red Square
Red Square, Moskva, Russia, 109012
Red SquareWe landed in Moscow at night at 9pm on a cold winters night. After checking into hotel, we asked the hotel staff where Red Square was in reference to the hotel. She told us it was less than a 5 minute walk and the hotel staff said she got off in 15 minutes and walked by there on her way home and would be happy to show us. Despite being tired and jet lagged, we couldn't resist. When we first laid eyes on it, it was a breathtaking moment seeing it all lit up. After growing up with the Cold War, it made me tingle to think I was standing in Red Square. One of most memorable travel moments.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Red Square at Night
This was my first glimpse of Red Square. After a long flight and arriving at 8 pm, I couldn't wait till the next day to see Red Square. A few blocks from our hotel, we strolled to the Red Square and my breath was taken away. Having grown up in the Cold War, I could not believe I was standing here with the red star topped Kremlin to my right and St Basils to my left. It was November and very cold with the promise of snow. It could not have been more perfect.