Authentic Ethiopian Fare in San Diego
Nestled in the City Heights district of San Diego
, the Red Sea Restaurant offers premier Ethiopian food. It's a bit run-down from the outside, but the warm, inviting atmosphere inside makes up for it. It's privately owned by an Ethiopian family, so authenticity of the food is not an issue. The decor is lovely and the people are really friendly and helpful. It's a great place for vegans and vegetarians. Prices are also on the low end, so it's easy on the wallet. I recommend trying the coffee and lentil sambusas. Don't get scared by the shady neighborhood because you'll be missing out on some real honest-to-goodness Ethiopian food if so!