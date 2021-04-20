Red sand dunes Vòng xoay, Đường Võ Nguyên Giáp, Mũi Né, Thành phố Phan Thiết, Bình Thuận, Vietnam

Red Sand Dunes, Mui Ne, Vietnam. I took my good pal Roy Orbison to visit Mui Ne's sand dunes. At first, Roy was somewhat skeptical - sand dunes? On the ocean? no way - but it didn't take long for Roy to see the light. Mui Ne is frequently passed up as visitors shake and move from Ho Chi Minh City to Nha Trang... which is alright with me, to be honest. I know the secret.



Special thanks to the young Vietnamese chap who held up Roy long enough for me to shoot a few frames.