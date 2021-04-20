Red Mosque

Visa Fiasco
N.B. If you are an American switching planes and carriers in India (i.e. you booked flights on two separate airlines) you need a transit visa. My friend Jason found this out too late to apply for the visa at home and unfortunately spent most of his Sri Lanka holiday driving back and forth to Colombo for that purpose. The upside for me? An extra day trip to Colombo where we killed time after dropping off his passport by checking out the Pettah market and the Jami Ul Alfar mosque, shopping our way through numerous art galleries and boutiques and sipping tea on the veranda at the historic Galle Face Hotel. When travel planning goes wrong all you can do is make the best of it. I'm sure Jason will find his visa fiasco funny....some day.