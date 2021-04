Red Mango Thai and Chinese Restaurant [CLOSED] 5 Lesmill Rd, North York, ON M3B 2T3, Canada

Mix and Match at Red Mango In a hurry? Pop into Red Mango for the quick lunch special for around $5. Red Mango is probably the only Thai-Chinese joint I've ever visited in the GTA, but I'm not about to complain about a green curry and sweet and sour pork combo—delicious.