Red Mango Glenview

1615 Milwaukee Avenue
| +1 224-567-8508
Get Your Fro-Yo Fix at Red Mango

Ice cream is so, like, 1980’s. The fro-yo craze is where it’s at people. Started back In 2007, Red Mango has enough locations to virtually guarantee you get can get your frozen yogurt no matter where you are. Using only top-shelf ingredients, including choice probiotics, the yogurts and parfait creations of Red Mango will definitely make you scream, kinda like that other less-healthy stuff did back in the 80’s.

By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

