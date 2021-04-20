Where are you going?
Red Lodge Mountain

305 Ski Run Rd, Red Lodge, MT 59068, USA
Website
| +1 406-446-2610
Red Lodge Mountain is a brilliant introduction to the Rocky Mountain skiing experience; the mountain doesn't have the big crowds of the Colorado, Jackson, or Utah ski resorts, nor the big prices. What it does have is tons of fresh powder nearly all winter long, affordable lift ticket prices, and brilliant vistas of some of Montana's most stunning country.

6 & 10 Tix packages offer excellent value (if you're not after a season's pass), concerts and annual events will keep you busy when you're not on the mountain, and certified pro instructors will help you learn a few new tricks for the most challenging routes.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

