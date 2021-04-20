Red Lodge Mountain
305 Ski Run Rd, Red Lodge, MT 59068, USA
| +1 406-446-2610
Photo courtesy of Red Lodge Mountain/redlodgemountain.com
Ski Red LodgeRed Lodge Mountain is a brilliant introduction to the Rocky Mountain skiing experience; the mountain doesn't have the big crowds of the Colorado, Jackson, or Utah ski resorts, nor the big prices. What it does have is tons of fresh powder nearly all winter long, affordable lift ticket prices, and brilliant vistas of some of Montana's most stunning country.
6 & 10 Tix packages offer excellent value (if you're not after a season's pass), concerts and annual events will keep you busy when you're not on the mountain, and certified pro instructors will help you learn a few new tricks for the most challenging routes.