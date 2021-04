Red Letter Day 2 Matakana Valley Rd, Laly Haddon Place, Matakana 0985, New Zealand

Red Letter Day When in Matakana I make a point of shopping at Red Letter Day. I do have a love of writing so it's easy to appreciate beautiful fountain pens, timeless stationery and artfully-produced cards. Located at the bottom of the steps leading to the Matakana Village shops, Red Letter Day has a great collection of top-line writing instruments and even if you're not in the market for one yourself they make a fantastic gift!