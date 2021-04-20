Red Fox Inn & Restaurant
2 East Washington Street
| +1 540-687-6301
More info
Sat, Sun 11am - 2pm
Sun 5pm - 8pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 10am
Mon - Sat 5pm - 9pm
America's Oldest InnSince 1728, this charming inn and tavern has offered uninterrupted hospitality to travelers for over 285 years making it the oldest continually operated inn in the US. Guests have included an enthusiastic 16-year old surveyor named George Washington, President John F. Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, actress Elizabeth Taylor and her former husband Senator John Warner of Virginia.
During the American Civil War, it served as a headquarters and hospital for Confederate forces, especially for the local area hero Col. John Singleton Mosby (the "Gray Ghost") and his partisan rangers. While war strategy was planned upstairs, wounded soldiers were cared for in the tavern below. The pine service bar, still in use today, was made from an operating table used by an Army surgeon during the war.
The tavern features an amazing true Virginia style ambiance with hardwood floors, stone fireplaces, and paintings of foxes, hounds, and horses. Dine on favorites such as their oven-roasted chicken, Virginia peanut soup, southern fried chicken, and crab cakes.