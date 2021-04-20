Red Circle Inn
N44W33013 Watertown Plank Rd, Nashotah, WI 53058, USA
| +1 262-367-4883
More info
Mon - Fri 4:30pm - 9pm
Sat 5pm - 9:30pm
Wisconsin's Oldest Restaurant Is WonderfulThis restaurant was the first stop on the stage from Milwaukee to Madison 160 years ago. If you live in Lake Country it still should be your first stop.
Yes they have a dining room, but the bar Is where the locals eat. You can choose from an excellent light bistro menu in the bar, or a full dinner. The chef is the best in Lake Country. We like eating in the bar, but we ask for one of the two stein tables that are over in the corner, but ask owner Norm to reserve one for you.
There is also an outdoor patio.
For desert, try a lemon soufflé.