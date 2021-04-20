Red Bridge Cooking School

Cooking on the River with Red Bridge Cooking schools seems to be popping up everywhere in Hoi An – and most of them also include some sort of market tour that will familiarize you with the how the market operates as well as explain those many unique fruits and vegetables that baffle you.



What makes Red Bridge Cooking School unique is that it takes you through the market and then puts you on a old junkboat for a boat ride down the river to the school. The ride lasts about 20 minutes and you get a good feel for life on the river while you can ask questions of your guide at any time about life on the river, cooking, or Vietnamese culture.



Red Bridge has their own herb garden and a nice facility located in a very open air space by the river. A chef demonstrates a dish and then you get to try to make it yourself. Afterwards – you have a full lunch eating many of the things that you made yourself! You can stay at the cooking school for the afternoon and take advantage of their pool to relax after that big lunch. Recipes are provided so that you can wow your friends at home too.



Red Bridge also has a restaurant and wine bar in the old city of Hoi An where you meet for the classes before going to the market. It's a great place to relax and enjoy a bite to eat too.



