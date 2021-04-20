Where are you going?
Red Baron's Antiques

8655 Roswell Road
Website
| +1 770-640-4604
Quirky Antiques and European Finds Atlanta Georgia United States

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm

Quirky Antiques and European Finds

Red Baron’s Antiques is known in the region for selling the most unique and quirky antique pieces around. While auctions are their main focus, bringing in buyers from around the country, the store imports pieces from Europe, so you never know what you might find. On my visit, it was classic cars, hand-carved wooden bars, and taxidermy. They also have dozens of old British phone booths, stained glass pieces, chandeliers, vintage jewelry, and statues. Give yourself plenty of time to roam Red Baron's halls.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

