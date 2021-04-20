Quirky Antiques and European Finds
Red Baron’s Antiques is known in the region for selling the most unique and quirky antique pieces around. While auctions are their main focus, bringing in buyers from around the country, the store imports pieces from Europe, so you never know what you might find. On my visit, it was classic cars, hand-carved wooden bars, and taxidermy. They also have dozens of old British phone booths, stained glass pieces, chandeliers, vintage jewelry, and statues. Give yourself plenty of time to roam Red Baron's halls.