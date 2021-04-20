Red Bar + Restaurant
8 Finance St, Central, Hong Kong
+852 8129 8882
Photo courtesy of Red Bar + Restaurant
Paint the Town RedRed, at Two IFC, is the perfect after-shopping lounge and provides stunning views of the Hong Kong skyline while maintaining a dynamic vibe.
Settle into one of the plush sofas indoors and chitchat with friends while the nearby DJ plays R&B tracks. Or, choose a spot out on the al fresco seating areas to enjoy the night breeze while sipping on the bar's signature cocktails. Among our favorites is the Strawberry Blond, made up of lemon vodka, muddled strawberries, strawberry liqueur and fresh ginger. Likewise, the vodka-based Gooseberry Lemonade is perfect for summertime.
Red is owned by the Pure Group, who also runs fitness centers. So it's not a surprise that their food menu is based on healthy options, and helps to remind us to keep our gluttony at bay.