Red Bar + Restaurant

8 Finance St, Central, Hong Kong
+852 8129 8882
Paint the Town Red Hong Kong Hong Kong

Paint the Town Red

Red, at Two IFC, is the perfect after-shopping lounge and provides stunning views of the Hong Kong skyline while maintaining a dynamic vibe.

Settle into one of the plush sofas indoors and chitchat with friends while the nearby DJ plays R&B tracks. Or, choose a spot out on the al fresco seating areas to enjoy the night breeze while sipping on the bar's signature cocktails. Among our favorites is the Strawberry Blond, made up of lemon vodka, muddled strawberries, strawberry liqueur and fresh ginger. Likewise, the vodka-based Gooseberry Lemonade is perfect for summertime.

Red is owned by the Pure Group, who also runs fitness centers. So it's not a surprise that their food menu is based on healthy options, and helps to remind us to keep our gluttony at bay.

By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
