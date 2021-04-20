Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Red Ants Pants LLC

206 E Main St
Website
| +1 406-547-3781
Montana's Most Unique Souvenir White Sulphur Springs Montana United States

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm

Montana's Most Unique Souvenir

Red Ants Pants are one of the most exciting and dynamic companies in Montana, and their products—work pants for working Western women—have become something of a local phenomenon.

Now one of White Sulphur Springs, Montana's most cherished icons, Red Ants Pants (now for men as well) make a fantastic souvenir of your journey West, and one that will survive thousands of future adventures.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points