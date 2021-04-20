Red Ants Pants LLC
206 E Main St
| +1 406-547-3781
Photo courtesy of Tony Demin, Red Ants Pants/redantspants.com
More info
Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm
Montana's Most Unique SouvenirRed Ants Pants are one of the most exciting and dynamic companies in Montana, and their products—work pants for working Western women—have become something of a local phenomenon.
Now one of White Sulphur Springs, Montana's most cherished icons, Red Ants Pants (now for men as well) make a fantastic souvenir of your journey West, and one that will survive thousands of future adventures.