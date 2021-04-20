Recoleta

Recoleta The name Recoleta, meaning a quiet place, fits this upscale barrio perfectly. Recoleta is known for its multitude of parks and its famous cemetery, the final resting place of the legendary Eva Perón. Among the many city landmarks found here are the Museum of Decorative Arts and the National Museum of Fine Arts, which displays masterworks by Manet, Rembrandt and Gauguin. The streets, lined with historic villas and mansions, are made for strolling; start at Alvear Avenue, one of the most distinguished in the city.