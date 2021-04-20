Where are you going?
Recoleta Buenos Aires Argentina
The name Recoleta, meaning a quiet place, fits this upscale barrio perfectly. Recoleta is known for its multitude of parks and its famous cemetery, the final resting place of the legendary Eva Perón. Among the many city landmarks found here are the Museum of Decorative Arts and the National Museum of Fine Arts, which displays masterworks by Manet, Rembrandt and Gauguin. The streets, lined with historic villas and mansions, are made for strolling; start at Alvear Avenue, one of the most distinguished in the city.
By John Oseid , AFAR Local Expert

jayne zakheim
almost 7 years ago

mate cups and: things to buy in Buenos Aires

Outside the cemetery on Saturdays is the Feria Artesanal Plaza Independente Alvear, Recoleta. It is a sprawling arts and crafts market. They sell leather goods, indigenous products, art, souvenirs and snacks.

for more info:
http://havefunflysafe.com/2013/06/22/things-i-have-learned-in-buenos-aires/

