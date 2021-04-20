Where are you going?
Reckless Records

1379 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
Website
| +1 773-235-3727
Old Vinyl and More at Reckless Records Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun 10am - 8pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 10pm

Reckless Records specializes in DVDs, vintage vinyl and used CDs of all kinds from Top 40 music to every obscure band that ever put out an album. The workers at Reckless have a reputation for being the tiniest bit elitist and because of that reputation and the very cool look of the store interior, the producers of the movie High Fidelity (with John Cusack) used the store for background in several scenes of the movie.

If you love vinyl, you need to visit Reckless. In the spirit of High Fidelity you should go in, ask for the least popular album of an obscure band and spend the afternoon arguing the merits of its specious obscurity with everyone behind the counter.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

