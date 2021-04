Recco 16036 Recco, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy

It's so much tastier when cooked at home Rental apartments abound along the northern coast of Italy. Snag one for the night, or the week, and make an evening of cooking in! Peruse the local fruit/vegetable market for seasonal produce, and gather the freshest of fish from a local fisherman, and whip up a delicious meal right in the comfort of your own kitchen. With a cool glass of Ligurian white wine, nothing could be better (except perhaps enjoying the sunsets over the seemingly endless sea).