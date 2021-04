Recco 16036 Recco, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy

Love cheese?? If you love warm bread as much as I do, Liguria will delight you --- especially with their divine focaccia. In Recco, sample the regional specialty - Focaccia con Formaggio (incredibly thin focaccia baked with oozy cheese right inside). With a cup of cappuccino, this makes nearly a perfect breakfast, or late afternoon snack (just don't order the cappuccino after breakfast - in Italy cappuccino is really just a morning beverage).