Real Time Sports
1120 W Devon Ave, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, USA
| +1 847-534-5000
More info
Sun 10am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 1am
Fri 11am - 2am
Sat 10am - 3am
TVs Galore for Game DayWith more than 40 flat-screen TVs and two large screens, Real Time Sports is one of the top spots to watch a game in Chicago’s northwest suburbs. During football season, the bar hosts all-you-can-eat pig roasts on certain weekends. You can also order such classic game-day snacks as wings, nachos, sliders, and homemade chili. Check out the weekly food and drink specials, which may include $3 pints, discounted beer buckets, and half-price pizzas.
Photo by Ed Kwon/Flickr.