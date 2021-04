TVs Galore for Game Day

With more than 40 flat-screen TVs and two large screens, Real Time Sports is one of the top spots to watch a game in Chicago’s northwest suburbs. During football season, the bar hosts all-you-can-eat pig roasts on certain weekends. You can also order such classic game-day snacks as wings, nachos, sliders, and homemade chili. Check out the weekly food and drink specials, which may include $3 pints, discounted beer buckets, and half-price pizzas.Photo by Ed Kwon/Flickr