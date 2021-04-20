Where are you going?
Real Time Sports

1120 W Devon Ave, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, USA
Website
| +1 847-534-5000
TVs Galore for Game Day Elk Grove Village Illinois United States

Sun 10am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 1am
Fri 11am - 2am
Sat 10am - 3am

With more than 40 flat-screen TVs and two large screens, Real Time Sports is one of the top spots to watch a game in Chicago’s northwest suburbs. During football season, the bar hosts all-you-can-eat pig roasts on certain weekends. You can also order such classic game-day snacks as wings, nachos, sliders, and homemade chili. Check out the weekly food and drink specials, which may include $3 pints, discounted beer buckets, and half-price pizzas.

Photo by Ed Kwon/Flickr.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

