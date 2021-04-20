Where are you going?
Real Jardín Botánico de Madrid

Plaza Murillo, 2, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Website
| +34 910 60 87 38
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm

Serenity in Madrid's Botanical Gardens

Real Jardin Botanico, the Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid, is a peaceful place to get out of the city streets and stroll around in nature. Fountains and sculptures are scattered throughout the 5,500 species of living plants, trees and flowers. While nothing feels too exotic, scenes like a stray cat sipping water amongst Matteuccia Struthiopteris (Ostrich Fern) as a fountain drips from above, remind you that the simple things are just as special as the extraordinary.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

Patricia Irish
almost 7 years ago

The Botanical Garden Next to the Prado

The garden, lush with all kinds of blooms in the Spring, is located next to the Prado and is a wonderful break from the rush of the city.

