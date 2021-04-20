Real Jardín Botánico de Madrid
Plaza Murillo, 2, 28014 Madrid, Spain
| +34 910 60 87 38
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm
Serenity in Madrid's Botanical GardensReal Jardin Botanico, the Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid, is a peaceful place to get out of the city streets and stroll around in nature. Fountains and sculptures are scattered throughout the 5,500 species of living plants, trees and flowers. While nothing feels too exotic, scenes like a stray cat sipping water amongst Matteuccia Struthiopteris (Ostrich Fern) as a fountain drips from above, remind you that the simple things are just as special as the extraordinary.
almost 7 years ago
The Botanical Garden Next to the Prado
The garden, lush with all kinds of blooms in the Spring, is located next to the Prado and is a wonderful break from the rush of the city.