Real Jardín Botánico de Madrid

Serenity in Madrid's Botanical Gardens

Real Jardin Botanico, the Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid , is a peaceful place to get out of the city streets and stroll around in nature. Fountains and sculptures are scattered throughout the 5,500 species of living plants, trees and flowers. While nothing feels too exotic, scenes like a stray cat sipping water amongst Matteuccia Struthiopteris (Ostrich Fern) as a fountain drips from above, remind you that the simple things are just as special as the extraordinary.