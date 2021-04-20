Reagan Boyhood Home
Reagan Boyhood Home, Dixon, IL 61021, USA
1920's Home of President ReaganThis white framed house is the boyhood home of Ronald Reagan, the 40th president of the United States. It’s situated in the town of Dixon, just a short 1.5 hour drive from Chicago and is of primary interest to Reagan buffs and anyone with an interest in the interior design of the early 20th century.
The modest 2-story house has been fully restored with furnishings from the 1920s and each room is dedicated to the life of the Ronald Reagan with facts, quotes, pictures and a really good book selection. It’s not as much political as it is personal but it’s fun to see the man behind the legend, find his secret pennies and hear stories from the knowledgeable tour guides. This is a better site for adults than for kids and it isn’t wheelchair accessible.