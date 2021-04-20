Where are you going?
Ray's Cafe

6049 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Website
| +1 206-782-0094
A Casual Seafood Cafe Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 9pm

A Casual Seafood Cafe

Seattle's seafood is justifiably famous, but the restaurants can admittedly be a little stodgy and over-formal. For a more casual and family-friendly ambience, try Ray's Cafe, upstairs from the more formal Ray's Boathouse. You'll get the same amazing waterviews of Puget Sound, but lower prices and a more relaxed dress code and atmosphere. The food is still delicious, though, like this impressive salmon-and-pineapple skewer appetizer.

A kids' menu is available, and there are a few chicken and beef options if you have some non-seafood-lovers in your group.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

