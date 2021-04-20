Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rayén Vegano [CLOSED]

Calle de Lope de Vega, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
+34 675 38 20 72
Rayén Vegano: Organic & Handmade in Madrid Madrid Spain

More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 4:30pm
Mon, Thur, Fri 1pm - 4:30pm

Rayén Vegano: Organic & Handmade in Madrid

For a healthy taste of Spanish produce, look no further than Rayen Vegano. Everything about the restaurant is artistic and nurtures the very homey feel of the space.

From the walls, flowers hang in frames alongside outstanding photos taken by children, and a chalkboard menu of beers from Cantabria and the neighborhood (including gluten free and alcohol free, respectively).

The food is prepared with passion, know-how, and the freshest ingredients. As they proudly tout, “Organic and handmade. Good for you, good for the planet."
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points