Rayén Vegano [CLOSED]
Calle de Lope de Vega, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
+34 675 38 20 72
Sat, Sun 11am - 4:30pm
Mon, Thur, Fri 1pm - 4:30pm
Rayén Vegano: Organic & Handmade in MadridFor a healthy taste of Spanish produce, look no further than Rayen Vegano. Everything about the restaurant is artistic and nurtures the very homey feel of the space.
From the walls, flowers hang in frames alongside outstanding photos taken by children, and a chalkboard menu of beers from Cantabria and the neighborhood (including gluten free and alcohol free, respectively).
The food is prepared with passion, know-how, and the freshest ingredients. As they proudly tout, “Organic and handmade. Good for you, good for the planet."