Raw Coffee Company

Warehouse Next to RTA Carpark WH10, Cnr 7A and 4A Street - Al Manara Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 4 339 5474
Dubai's Raw Coffee Dubai United Arab Emirates

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

Dubai's Raw Coffee

Raw Coffee is an artisanal coffeehouse that won't disappoint. These guys are passionate about coffee, and put an emphasis on using locally roasted, ethically sourced beans to produce their high-quality brew. Arguably the best cup of joe in town.

Also, if you're a coffee nerd, they offer barista training courses, and sell home coffee and espresso equipment.

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

