Raw Bar at Hotel Arts

119 12 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0G8, Canada
Website
| +1 403-206-9565
Tue - Thur 4pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 4pm - 1am

Refreshing Cocktails Poolside

At Raw Bar, sip a well-made, Asian-inspired cocktail by the heated outdoor pool. The refreshing menu features premium liquors and is the creation of the bar’s award-winning mixologists. The best poolside concoctions include the “Canton Swizzle” (whole lychees and grapes crushed with fresh lime and ginger ale) and the “Lemon Tree” (a Champagne flute of sparkling plum wine, blended with lemon sorbet). Though the patio is open year-round, it might be best to stick to a “Morello Kilauea” (espresso, house-made grenadine, morello cherry, and Canadian spiced whisky) at the cozy indoor bar in months when the thermostat hits -40°F.

The poolside patio is open until 7:00 p.m. daily, with lunch service 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

