Raw & Juicy

147 West La Garza Lane, Alys Beach, FL 32461, USA
Website
| +1 850-909-0230
Thur - Sun 5pm - 9pm
Mon - Wed 8am - 3pm

In the idyllic Florida Panhandle town Seaside where The Truman Show was filmed, you can fuel up at Raw & Juicy with a Green Goddess drink for breakfast (opens every day at 8:00 a.m.), then walk or bike around Seaside and the beach.

Raw & Juicy is housed in a vintage Airstream. On the door is a chalkboard menu of juices, smoothies and raw food.

Seaside is a lot like it appears in the movie...pastel cottages, a gourmet grocery store, a park and an amphitheater, an iconic chapel, and people saying hi as they pass by.

By Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert

