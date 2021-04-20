Ravenna Ravenna, Province of Ravenna, Italy

Cherry Perfection On a trip to Italy last year, my husband and I indulged in more than our fair share of gelato. But in the small town of Ravenna, we discovered an equally-delicious alternative: Italian custard. The best custard we came across was at Ravenna's Forno Pasticceria San Rocco bakery (http://www.fornosanrocco.it/).



The pasticceria's custards appeal to your eyes as much as your taste buds, and picking just one to indulge in is almost impossible. This thick vanilla custard topped with sweet cherries tasted even better than it looked.



When in Ravenna, a trip to the Forno Pasticceria San Rocco is a must if you find yourself craving something sweet. From creamy Italian custards to chewy cookies to buttery pastries, this place has it all!