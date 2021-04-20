Ravenna Ravenna, Province of Ravenna, Italy

Fresh Italian Custard Ravenna, Italy, is perhaps best known for the beautiful mosaics that decorate the town, but an unexpected find my husband and I made in Ravenna was delicious Italian custard. We found the best selection of custards at the mind-blowing Forno Pasticceria San Rocco bakery (http://www.fornosanrocco.it/). From fresh fruit-topped strawberry custards to silky smooth, rich chocolate ones, the pasticceria's custards were a feast for both the eyes and the mouth.



If you find yourself with a sweet tooth in Ravenna, a stop at the Forno Pasticceria San Rocco is a must!