Ravenna

Ravenna, Province of Ravenna, Italy
Fresh Italian Custard Ravenna Italy

Fresh Italian Custard

Ravenna, Italy, is perhaps best known for the beautiful mosaics that decorate the town, but an unexpected find my husband and I made in Ravenna was delicious Italian custard. We found the best selection of custards at the mind-blowing Forno Pasticceria San Rocco bakery (http://www.fornosanrocco.it/). From fresh fruit-topped strawberry custards to silky smooth, rich chocolate ones, the pasticceria's custards were a feast for both the eyes and the mouth.

If you find yourself with a sweet tooth in Ravenna, a stop at the Forno Pasticceria San Rocco is a must!
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

