Ravenna Ravenna, Province of Ravenna, Italy

Italian Custard: A Feast for the Eyes and Taste Buds On a trip to Italy last year, my husband and I indulged in our fair share of gelato, but in the beautiful town of Ravenna, we discovered an equally-delicious alternative: Italian custard. The best custard we came across was at Ravenna's Forno Pasticceria San Rocco bakery (http://www.fornosanrocco.it/).



The pasticceria's Italian custards were as much a feast for the eyes as for the taste buds, with such bright colors and tempting flavor combinations that it was hard to choose which one to try. As a lover of chocolate and mint, I found that option too tempting to pass up and I wasn't disappointed - it was as light, rich, and delicious as it looked.



When in Ravenna, a trip to the Forno Pasticceria San Rocco is a must if you find yourself craving something sweet - a treat for all your senses!