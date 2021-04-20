Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ravenna

Ravenna, Province of Ravenna, Italy
Italian Custard: A Feast for the Eyes and Taste Buds Ravenna Italy

Italian Custard: A Feast for the Eyes and Taste Buds

On a trip to Italy last year, my husband and I indulged in our fair share of gelato, but in the beautiful town of Ravenna, we discovered an equally-delicious alternative: Italian custard. The best custard we came across was at Ravenna's Forno Pasticceria San Rocco bakery (http://www.fornosanrocco.it/).

The pasticceria's Italian custards were as much a feast for the eyes as for the taste buds, with such bright colors and tempting flavor combinations that it was hard to choose which one to try. As a lover of chocolate and mint, I found that option too tempting to pass up and I wasn't disappointed - it was as light, rich, and delicious as it looked.

When in Ravenna, a trip to the Forno Pasticceria San Rocco is a must if you find yourself craving something sweet - a treat for all your senses!
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30