Ravenna Ravenna, Province of Ravenna, Italy

Italian Custard While my husband and I ate our fair share of gelato in Italy, we also enjoyed the country's many bakeries. One of the best we found was the Forno Pasticceria San Rocco in the small town of Ravenna (http://www.fornosanrocco.it/).



The pasticceria's Italian custards were as much a feast for the eyes as for the taste buds, but luckily they tasted as delicious as they looked. Probably the hardest part was choosing which custard to try, given all the choices.



When in Ravenna, a trip to the Forno Pasticceria San Rocco is a must if you find yourself with a craving for sweet, creamy custard.