Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ravenna

Ravenna, Province of Ravenna, Italy
Italian Custard Ravenna Italy

Italian Custard

While my husband and I ate our fair share of gelato in Italy, we also enjoyed the country's many bakeries. One of the best we found was the Forno Pasticceria San Rocco in the small town of Ravenna (http://www.fornosanrocco.it/).

The pasticceria's Italian custards were as much a feast for the eyes as for the taste buds, but luckily they tasted as delicious as they looked. Probably the hardest part was choosing which custard to try, given all the choices.

When in Ravenna, a trip to the Forno Pasticceria San Rocco is a must if you find yourself with a craving for sweet, creamy custard.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30