Raven Bistro
510 Patricia Street
| +1 780-852-5151
Photo courtesy of The Raven Bistro
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm
A Little Spice in the RockiesJasper’s newest restaurant, Raven Bistro, brings a touch of spice to the Canadian Rockies. It’s dubbed as Moroccan-fusion cuisine, but the menu has plenty of international flavors.
My personal favorite? The Steak-Frite Argentine with housemade chimichurri sauce.
The restaurant’s décor is contemporary and its wine list extensive, so it’s best suited to couples rather than families; however, there is a child-friendly menu just in case.
If you love the food, make sure to check out the Fiddle River Restaurant, too, as both restaurants share the same head chef.
Seating is limited, so make reservations in advance.
Entrees from $20. Contact 1-780-852-5151.