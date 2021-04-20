Where are you going?
Raven Bistro

510 Patricia Street
| +1 780-852-5151
A Little Spice in the Rockies Jasper Canada

Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm

A Little Spice in the Rockies

Jasper’s newest restaurant, Raven Bistro, brings a touch of spice to the Canadian Rockies. It’s dubbed as Moroccan-fusion cuisine, but the menu has plenty of international flavors.

My personal favorite? The Steak-Frite Argentine with housemade chimichurri sauce.

The restaurant’s décor is contemporary and its wine list extensive, so it’s best suited to couples rather than families; however, there is a child-friendly menu just in case.
If you love the food, make sure to check out the Fiddle River Restaurant, too, as both restaurants share the same head chef.

Seating is limited, so make reservations in advance.

Entrees from $20. Contact 1-780-852-5151.


By Jeff Bartlett , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
