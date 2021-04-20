Raven & Rose
1331 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97201, USA
| +1 503-222-7673
More info
Sun 10am - 2pm
Tue - Fri 11:30am - 2pm
Tue - Thur 4pm - 10pm
Fri 4pm - 12am
Sat 5pm - 12am
Raven & RoseWhen you enter Raven & Rose, you realize that something special is going on. Chef Troy Furuta settled into the Ladd Carriage House in downtown Portland and created a menu with a sense of place and tradition, backing it up with modern culinary skill.
Whether you're from the other side of the river or the world, R&R will make you feel welcome. The fireplaces, communal tables, and quiet booths create a cozy atmosphere, while standout dishes include wood-fired flatbread, roasted prawns, saffron risotto, and beef short ribs.
Upstairs in the Rookery Bar, take a seat in front of the fire with a dram of something Irish and then play a round of pool. If it's a Tuesday night, you'll even catch some live Irish music.