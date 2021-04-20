Where are you going?
Rathbun's

112 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Website
| +1 404-524-8280
I rolled up to Rathbun's for a business dinner that I, honestly, wasn't really looking forward to. It had been a long week and I would have much preferred just having room service in my pajamas.

My mood started to change as I stepped out into the oddest, most industrial-looking restaurant building I've ever seen. My mind had completely changed as I stepped into the awesome space that holds Rathbun's restaurant.

My vodka martini was crisp & especially dirty. Appetizer plates flooded our table, each more amazing than the last: eggplant "french fries" with an ultra-spicy dipping sauce, mini-pork tacos, crispy calamari. I debated with a business partner-turned new friend on the merits of Rathbun's extensive menu. Crispy duck in a thai broth. Famous lamb chops. A local lettuce salad. A giant bone-in ribeye.

I finally settled on the local lettuce salad (it changes nightly) and the crispy duck breast which came swimming in (in a good way) a pool of green curry thai risotto. We split side dishes - unable to decide among the temptations of creamy grits, charred corn bathed in gouda cheese, and sautéed spinach. Too stuffed to be able to possibly eat dessert, I was talked into splitting a banana peanut butter creme pie. It was heaven.

When ordering sides, the leader of our group rattled off his starchy choices, leading the waiter to suggest that perhaps we need a vegetable. "Alright," he said. "We'll have the french fries."

I love my business colleagues turned friends.
By Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador

