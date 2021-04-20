Rathaus Graz

Where are you going?
Graz is Austria's second-largest city and the capital of Styria. Its old town is filled with beautifully adorned architecture from the Middle Ages and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Begin at Hauptplatz and check out the 19th-century Town Hall (Rathaus), the ridiculously incredible facade of the Haus am Luegg, the Landhaus and Mausoleum with the tomb of Emperor Ferdinand II.
By Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert

