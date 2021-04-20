Rasta Market
At the Rasta Market in Port Elizabeth, you’ll find everything from fruits, vegetables, and freshly baked bread to t-shirts, beach wraps, and more. The open-air market is small—it’s really just a few tables under a roof—but it’s just steps from the ferry landing, making it worth a stop on your way to Bequia’s other attractions. Pick up some delicious mangoes, bananas, and exotic fruits, then head to the beach and enjoy your spoils under the sun. As a bonus, the market provides a great opportunity to chat with the local people.