Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rasta Market

Rasta Market Port Elizabeth Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Rasta Market

At the Rasta Market in Port Elizabeth, you’ll find everything from fruits, vegetables, and freshly baked bread to t-shirts, beach wraps, and more. The open-air market is small—it’s really just a few tables under a roof—but it’s just steps from the ferry landing, making it worth a stop on your way to Bequia’s other attractions. Pick up some delicious mangoes, bananas, and exotic fruits, then head to the beach and enjoy your spoils under the sun. As a bonus, the market provides a great opportunity to chat with the local people.
By Jane Zarem , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points