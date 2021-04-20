Rapid Transit Cycleshop [CLOSED] 1900 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA

Best Bicycle Shop in Chicago Rapid Transit’s bike mechanics are awesome, friendly and helpful and everyone with a bicycle knows that that’s a rare combination in a bike mechanic. They’re dedicated to helping you find the bicycle that fits you and your lifestyle the best, rather than the bicycle that they like the most.



They sell Surly, Jamis, Torker, Kona and Tern in kid bikes, adult bikes, foldable and cross country and whatever they don’t have they’ll be happy to order for you. If you bring your bike in with a problem, they’ll fix it or tune it up and there’s free air available right outside the store for emergencies.



Rapid Transit Cycle Shop is one of Chicago’s best bicycle shops so go patronize them and keep them open.





