Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rapid Transit Cycleshop [CLOSED]

1900 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
Website
| +1 773-227-2288
Best Bicycle Shop in Chicago Chicago Illinois United States

Best Bicycle Shop in Chicago

Rapid Transit’s bike mechanics are awesome, friendly and helpful and everyone with a bicycle knows that that’s a rare combination in a bike mechanic. They’re dedicated to helping you find the bicycle that fits you and your lifestyle the best, rather than the bicycle that they like the most.

They sell Surly, Jamis, Torker, Kona and Tern in kid bikes, adult bikes, foldable and cross country and whatever they don’t have they’ll be happy to order for you. If you bring your bike in with a problem, they’ll fix it or tune it up and there’s free air available right outside the store for emergencies.

Rapid Transit Cycle Shop is one of Chicago’s best bicycle shops so go patronize them and keep them open.


By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points