Ranthambore National Park

Rajasthan, India
Ranthambore is one of the biggest national parks in Northern India, located about 130 km from Jaipur on the former hunting grounds of the Maharajas of Jaipur.

The park is famous for its tigers and tiger preservation, but you can spot many other animals there, amongst them: leopards, hyenas, sambar deer, macaques, jackals, sloth bears, wild boar, flying foxes, porcupines, etc.

Ranthambore is open to visitors October 1st to June 30th. Morning and evening safaris are available, but should be reserved ahead of time.
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

Katie Cadar
AFAR Travel Advisor
over 6 years ago

Tiger!!

After 2 days of searching, we found the Lady of the Lake - a beautiful Bengal Tiger!

