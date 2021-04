Ranthambhore Station Phoosoda, Rajasthan 322027, India

Journey by Train Taking the train in India is quite the experience, and not to be missed. Oftentimes it is the best mode of travel, depending on where you find yourself.



Sorting out tickets, finding your train and of course your seat isn't always easy–so you may want to enlist some help. I did, and that's part of the fun.