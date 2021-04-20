A Ransom Worth Paying (a Visit To)
The first time I went to Ransom Wines, it was for a bachelor weekend, and it would have to be the most civilised meal I've ever had with a bunch of men. Very fine wine, great platters, relaxing views and helpful service meant that this bunch of no-hopers learnt a lot about wine in a simple tasting with fun (and patience)! Ransom is part of the Matakana Wine Trail and the most logical place to start if you're coming from Auckland
. We did find it a little difficult to leave though...