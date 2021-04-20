Ranger Creek Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Go with the Flow at Ranger Creek One of lesser-known highlights of the Bighorn National Forest is Ranger Creek, a beautiful little waterway located near the Big Goose Ranger Station. Big Goose is well-known to anyone who has ever driven Sheridan's famed “Red Grade Road” from Sheridan up into the mountains, though most folks only ever stop to snap a few photos of the iconic buildings built by the Civilian Conservation Corps between 1938 and 1940. If you linger a little longer, and wander into the woods via the trail behind the Ranger Station, you'll soon come to Ranger Creek, where you'll be treated to Bighorn serenity at its finest. The creek is characterized by tiny falls and fast-flowing water, and makes for one seriously beautiful, and picturesque, diversion from the road.