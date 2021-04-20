Range at the Renaissance Downtown Denver
918 17th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
| +1 303-867-8100
Bacon Galore, At The RangeThe theme of my most recent trip to Denver, Colorado, was bacon. I couldn't escape it in America's mile-high city, and I didn't want to. When I checked in to the Renaissance Denver Downtown, I was greeted with a small jar of candied habanero bacon in my room, chunks of deliciousness soaked in brown sugar, dark chocolate and habanero dust, and then cooked in a wood burning oven. The next morning, I headed in to Range for a hearty breakfast, where both healthy and questionably healthy options awaited me. I opted for an egg white and veggie omelet with a side of berries and an even bigger side of jalapeno bacon-- mind you, a different varietal than I had the previous evening.
Open breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu at Range celebrates the local culture and history of Colorado -- and, I couldn't have been happier about that.