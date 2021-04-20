Rancho San Cristobal
Carretera a Todos Santos Km 111, Rancho San Cristobal, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
| +52 624 143 0269
See the Sea from a Bike SaddleAmong the many outdoor activities to enjoy in Los Cabos, there's mountain biking. Outfitter Cabo Adventures provides all the gear, including bikes, along with a guide to lead the way among cactus-lined tracks in the Baja desert. From the topmost vantage point, it's possible to glimpse the Pacific.
The excursion includes a stop at a hidden beach, which is followed by a Mexican lunch and tequila tasting. Experienced and novice cyclists alike are welcome.
Photo: Alan Hood
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Cabo by Camel
No, camels aren't native to Mexico, but they don't seem entirely out of place in the warm, dusty desert climate of southern Baja California.
Travelers who want an unusual experience can take a camel "safari," which begins with a 4x4 ride through the desert to the camel meet-up point. Once atop their steeds, guests take a 20-minute ride along the shoreline of a local beach before sharing a meal and enjoying a tequila and mezcal tasting.
Photo: Angel Morales Rizo/Flickr
