Rancho San Cristobal

See the Sea from a Bike Saddle

Among the many outdoor activities to enjoy in Los Cabos , there's mountain biking. Outfitter Cabo Adventures provides all the gear, including bikes, along with a guide to lead the way among cactus-lined tracks in the Baja desert. From the topmost vantage point, it's possible to glimpse the Pacific.The excursion includes a stop at a hidden beach, which is followed by a Mexican lunch and tequila tasting. Experienced and novice cyclists alike are welcome.Photo: Alan Hood