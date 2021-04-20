Rams Head On Stage
33 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
| +1 410-268-4545
More info
Sun 10am - 2am
Mon - Sat 11am - 2am
Ram's Head On StageRam's Head On Stage and its neighbor, Ram's Head Tavern, are favorites for Annapolitans. It's an intimate venue for seeing live bands and acoustic acts. Because the space is fairly small, concert-goers are sure to experience their favorite artists up-close and personal.
Ram's Head has no general admission—guests are seated by table where they have the option to order drinks and satisfying food. The venue books global, national, and indie acts.
Tip: Nearly all of the shows are 21-and-over, so check listings before purchasing tickets for the family.