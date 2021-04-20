Where are you going?
Rams Head On Stage

33 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Website
| +1 410-268-4545
Sun 10am - 2am
Mon - Sat 11am - 2am

Ram's Head On Stage and its neighbor, Ram's Head Tavern, are favorites for Annapolitans. It's an intimate venue for seeing live bands and acoustic acts. Because the space is fairly small, concert-goers are sure to experience their favorite artists up-close and personal.

Ram's Head has no general admission—guests are seated by table where they have the option to order drinks and satisfying food. The venue books global, national, and indie acts.

Tip: Nearly all of the shows are 21-and-over, so check listings before purchasing tickets for the family.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

