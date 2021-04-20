Ramoji Film City Ramoji Film City, Telangana, India

Lights, Camera, Action at Ramoji Film City Hollywood meets Tollywood at Ramoji Film City, a thematic destination for children of all ages. You can easily spend a day exploring the expansive grounds that showcase the best of Telugu cinema. There is a studio tour, kids park, movie magic park, action studio, and wild west stunt show. Prefer green spaces? Check out the Eco Zone, featuring the Bonsai Garden, Butterfly Park, and Urban Park. A popular destination is Wings Bird Park, an oasis for nature lovers that includes a waterbird arena, exotic bird enclosure, and ostrich habitat. Lights, Camera, Action!



