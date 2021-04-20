Where are you going?
Ramen Shop

5812 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618, USA
Website
| +1 510-640-5034
Sat, Sun 11am - 3pm
Sun 4pm - 10:30pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10:30pm
Fri 5pm - 12am
Sat 4pm - 12am

Partake in the Ramen Craze at Oakland's Ramen Shop

The ramen baby of three Chez Panisse alums, Ramen Shop in Oakland’s Rockridge neighborhood is not your average hole-in-the-wall noodle place; here, the liquor selection is from Japan, the lines snakes around the block, and each of the three selections of ramen on the menu at any time is colorful, tasty, and probably the best you’ve ever had outside of Asia.

Get anything with pork belly (and a house-made ice cream sandwich for dessert) and you won’t be disappointed.

Ramen Shop is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5 to 10:30 pm; Fridays from 5 pm to midnight; Saturdays from 4 pm to midnight; and Sundays from 4 pm to 10:30. No reservations.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

