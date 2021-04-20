Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Raley Field

400 Ball Park Dr
Website
| +1 916-376-4700
Root for the Sacramento River Cats West Sacramento California United States

Root for the Sacramento River Cats

The River Cats are Sacramento's AAA farm team, and if they're in town while you are, stop by Raley Field for some quality baseball at an affordable price.

There's not a bad spot in the stadium, but sitting along the third-base line will give you a nice view of the Tower Bridge and the Sacramento skyline. If you have kids, bring your blanket and head to the grass in right field, where you can spread out and little ones can run around.

If it's hot (and it likely will be), treat yourself to an original Sacramento treat. Merlino's Freeze is on the concourse close to the right-field foul-ball pole. You can't go wrong with the original orange flavor.
By Kevin Favro , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points