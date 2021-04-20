Raley Field 400 Ball Park Dr

Root for the Sacramento River Cats The River Cats are Sacramento's AAA farm team, and if they're in town while you are, stop by Raley Field for some quality baseball at an affordable price.



There's not a bad spot in the stadium, but sitting along the third-base line will give you a nice view of the Tower Bridge and the Sacramento skyline. If you have kids, bring your blanket and head to the grass in right field, where you can spread out and little ones can run around.



If it's hot (and it likely will be), treat yourself to an original Sacramento treat. Merlino's Freeze is on the concourse close to the right-field foul-ball pole. You can't go wrong with the original orange flavor.