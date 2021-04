Rakvere, Lääne-Viru County Rakvere, Lääne-Viru County, Estonia

The road to Rakvere Castle I visited this village and castle one cold winter's day with a couple of Estonian friends a few years ago. The town had a nice quasi-eastern european feel to it and the castle in the distance was quite impressive. It's located about 100 km east of Tallinn, the country's capitol.