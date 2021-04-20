Where are you going?
Rajkot

Panchnath Plot, Sadar, Rajkot, Gujarat 360001, India
The best laid plans with international travel always seem to get disrupted. After our flight from Mumbai to Bhuj was cancelled, we ended up in Rajkot {something to do with border and Pakistan} . Traveling on an Indiana Jones type bus the rest of the way, with luggage roped to the sky on the top, and windows that didn't open, there was a constant refrain of "are we there yet?" The group longed for a pit stop along the route. Well be careful what you wish for. This ladies room insured I would always travel prepared from here on out.
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

