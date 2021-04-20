Are We There Yet?
The best laid plans with international travel always seem to get disrupted. After our flight from Mumbai to Bhuj was cancelled, we ended up in Rajkot {something to do with border and Pakistan} . Traveling on an Indiana Jones type bus the rest of the way, with luggage roped to the sky on the top, and windows that didn't open, there was a constant refrain of "are we there yet?" The group longed for a pit stop along the route. Well be careful what you wish for. This ladies room insured I would always travel prepared from here on out.