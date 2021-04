Rajivgandhi International Cricket Stadium Uppal, Gaddi annaram, Hyderabad, Telangana 500039, India

Score! Catch a Cricket Game at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium In India, cricket is more than a sport. It is a religion, a passion, and a fellowship. Check out the enthusiasm live at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, located in the Uppal suburb outside Hyderabad. With a capacity of 55,000 spectators, it is a great way to mingle with the locals and feel the national spirit.