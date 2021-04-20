Road Trip Through Rajasthan

I arrived in India with travel ego. "I will only take public transportation around Rajasthan," I boasted. I planned to see and do it all in only a week. Here's the thing about travel ego: it never pays off. And when it comes to public transport in India, well ... I'll let you fill in the blanks.



Have a back up plan. I knew I couldn't miss Pushkar's camel fair by waiting around in Delhi for the train to suddenly work, so (ego bruised) I hired a private driver. It only cost $30 a day, which was a splurge, but worth every dollar. I highly recommend Ashok's Car Service, which I heard about through the grape vine. I called last minute and he had someone available for me within an hour. Our driver was knowledgeable, safe, and friendly. I made it to the Pushkar Camel Fair on time with all my limbs and chose to continue the road trip through Rajasthan.